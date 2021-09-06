Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to post sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the lowest is $2.27 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $8.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,319 shares of company stock worth $1,475,621 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in The Hershey by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Hershey by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $177.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.09. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

