Reviewing Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) and TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) and TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriState Capital has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

17.2% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of TriState Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of TriState Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red River Bancshares and TriState Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $100.54 million 3.67 $28.15 million $3.83 13.22 TriState Capital $274.30 million 2.43 $45.23 million $1.30 15.46

TriState Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. Red River Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriState Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Red River Bancshares and TriState Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A TriState Capital 0 3 1 1 2.60

TriState Capital has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.79%. Given TriState Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TriState Capital is more favorable than Red River Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Red River Bancshares and TriState Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 29.84% 10.81% 1.14% TriState Capital 21.23% 9.82% 0.55%

Summary

TriState Capital beats Red River Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company was founded on March 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, LA.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals. The Investment Management segment delivers advisory and sub-advisory investment management services primarily to institutional investors, mutual funds and individual investors. The Parent and Other consists of the general operating activity of the company. The company was founded on May 25, 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

