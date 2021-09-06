$87.49 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report sales of $87.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.90 million and the lowest is $82.93 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $33.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 159.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $294.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.40 million to $311.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $430.42 million, with estimates ranging from $395.70 million to $483.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%.

HT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $367.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the period.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

