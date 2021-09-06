Truist Securities Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $564.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $554.00 to $564.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $497.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $480.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.91. The company has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after buying an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

