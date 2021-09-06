Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Calyxt stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $156.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 127.64%. The business had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calyxt will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Carr bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Koschak bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 158.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Calyxt in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Calyxt in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Calyxt in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Calyxt in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

