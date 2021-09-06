Morgan Stanley Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $324.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $334.00 to $324.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $330.11.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $288.75 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.00 and its 200-day moving average is $292.22.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Autodesk by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

