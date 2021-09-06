Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $580.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom stock opened at $497.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

