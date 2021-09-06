THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

THKLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut THK from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut THK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get THK alerts:

OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. THK has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 613.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.