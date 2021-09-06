Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ANCUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Shares of ANCUF opened at $40.34 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

