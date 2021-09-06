The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $236.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.19.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $193.56 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $121.79 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.25. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.