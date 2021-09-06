Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Caleres alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CL King raised Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE:CAL opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 2.66. Caleres has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,233. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Caleres by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after acquiring an additional 159,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,683,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caleres (CAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.