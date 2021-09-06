AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) versus Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Critical Analysis

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AB Electrolux (publ) and Traeger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Electrolux (publ) 5.69% 36.23% 7.04% Traeger N/A N/A N/A

This table compares AB Electrolux (publ) and Traeger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB Electrolux (publ) $12.64 billion 0.63 $717.66 million $3.02 17.00 Traeger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AB Electrolux (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AB Electrolux (publ) and Traeger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Electrolux (publ) 4 4 1 0 1.67 Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90

AB Electrolux (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $56.06, suggesting a potential upside of 9.21%. Traeger has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.49%. Given Traeger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Traeger is more favorable than AB Electrolux (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of AB Electrolux (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of AB Electrolux (publ) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AB Electrolux (publ) beats Traeger on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

