Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised Farmer Bros. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $147.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 22NW LP grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,417,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 57,046 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,689,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 89,050 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

