Vincerx Pharma (VINC) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ: VINC) is one of 881 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vincerx Pharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vincerx Pharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vincerx Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vincerx Pharma Competitors 4967 18438 40181 773 2.57

Vincerx Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.10%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 52.79%. Given Vincerx Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vincerx Pharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vincerx Pharma and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vincerx Pharma N/A -$16.62 million -7.98 Vincerx Pharma Competitors $1.70 billion $121.89 million -1.85

Vincerx Pharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vincerx Pharma. Vincerx Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vincerx Pharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vincerx Pharma N/A N/A N/A Vincerx Pharma Competitors -3,572.15% -116.09% -26.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Vincerx Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.0% of Vincerx Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vincerx Pharma beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Palo Alto, California.

