ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $10.50 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.63.

ZIX stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. ZIX has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a market cap of $440.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. ZIX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 160.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,575 shares during the period. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the second quarter worth $5,280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 699.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 515,171 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 32.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 360,965 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the second quarter worth $2,489,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

