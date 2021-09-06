HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins cut their target price on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an underperform rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $365.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.01. HEXO has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 648,084 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HEXO by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 312,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

