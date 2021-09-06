Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Desjardins initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Integra Resources by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares during the period. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Integra Resources by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

