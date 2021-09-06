Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on HEXO Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of HEXO in a research note issued on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEXO’s FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $2.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.01. HEXO has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $11.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 96,765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $762,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 312,520 shares during the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

