Brokerages Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $193.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.18. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.18. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $11,112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,167,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,985,180 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $534,668,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,969,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,936 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

