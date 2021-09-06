Alliance Global Partners Trims Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Target Price to $6.50

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.
Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18).
Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.
Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.