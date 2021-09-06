Alliance Global Partners Trims Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Target Price to $6.50

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLGN. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

