Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $64.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTNX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Nutanix to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $43.56.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 over the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.