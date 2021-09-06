Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of MTLS opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.95 and a beta of 0.53. Materialise has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. Analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth $251,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Materialise by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 24.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 48,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

