Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a report released on Wednesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.89) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.40). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

Separately, CICC Research assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Connect Biopharma stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. Connect Biopharma has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTB. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $740,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $2,035,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $8,325,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

