Asana, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Asana in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Asana’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Asana from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $93.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $94.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,890.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,343,367 shares in the company, valued at $55,145,215.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,690,000 shares of company stock worth $91,200,100 and sold 146,632 shares worth $9,730,818. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,035 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Asana by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after acquiring an additional 877,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 2,403.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $65,448,000. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

