FY2023 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Lifted by B. Riley

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $3.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.38. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of GIII opened at $32.03 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

