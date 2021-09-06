Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Arkema from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.36.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $133.58 on Friday. Arkema has a 12 month low of $95.95 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Arkema will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

