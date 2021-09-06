Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ELEZF has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale set a $24.10 price objective on shares of Endesa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Endesa from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.10.

Shares of Endesa stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. Endesa has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

