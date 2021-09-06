MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTUAY. Barclays raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of Hold.
MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 1.60. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.71.
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
