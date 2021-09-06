MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTUAY. Barclays raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of Hold.

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 1.60. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.71.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

