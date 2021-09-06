Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Cut by Analyst

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Genesco in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $57.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $67.26. The stock has a market cap of $855.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Genesco by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genesco by 2,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 860.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

