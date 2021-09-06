Analysts Offer Predictions for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report released on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.72.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 417,948 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

