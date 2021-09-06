The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $475.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $433.08.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $455.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $311.94 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.79 and its 200 day moving average is $400.38.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth about $234,819,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after buying an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 35.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

