Aker Carbon Capture ASA’s (AKCCF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AKCCF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of AKCCF opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

