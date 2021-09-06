Aker Carbon Capture ASA’s (AKCCF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AKCCF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of AKCCF opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.