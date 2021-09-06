Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 175 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a SEK 175 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOLV.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 278 target price on Volvo in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of SEK 237.78.

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

