Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$26.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

D.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.81.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$23.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.10. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$16.84 and a 1 year high of C$23.99.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

