Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their sector perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$141.61.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$127.73 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$75.92 and a 52-week high of C$132.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$126.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$120.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

