Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$58.00 at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.93.

ATD.B opened at C$50.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.51. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.33.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

