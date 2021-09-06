William Blair Comments on Assembly Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Assembly Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.68.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.34. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 510.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 445,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 381,709 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

