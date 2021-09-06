Berenberg Bank Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €26.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.22 ($26.14).

Shares of freenet stock opened at €21.38 ($25.15) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.53. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

