Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.57.

NASDAQ VG opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.20, a P/E/G ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52. Vonage has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

