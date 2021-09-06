Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Downgraded by Hovde Group

Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TCBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBI opened at $60.26 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.