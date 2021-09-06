Critical Review: Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) versus Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Analog Devices and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $5.60 billion 10.68 $1.22 billion $4.91 33.08 Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.70 -$142.63 million ($5.82) -2.97

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 26.15% 18.86% 10.62% Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.70% -39.67% -17.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Analog Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Analog Devices and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 3 19 0 2.86 Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 0 1 2.25

Analog Devices presently has a consensus target price of $182.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.35%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.38%. Given Analog Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Summary

Analog Devices beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

