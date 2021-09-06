Reviewing The Cato (NYSE:CATO) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and The Cato (NYSE:CATO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

This table compares Bath & Body Works and The Cato’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.52 $844.00 million $3.46 18.96 The Cato $575.11 million 0.66 -$47.48 million N/A N/A

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than The Cato.

Volatility & Risk

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Cato has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bath & Body Works pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. The Cato pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bath & Body Works pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Cato has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Cato is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bath & Body Works and The Cato, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 0 1 8 0 2.89 The Cato 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Bath & Body Works’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than The Cato.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of The Cato shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of The Cato shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and The Cato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 14.62% -190.65% 15.80% The Cato 3.32% 9.31% 4.04%

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats The Cato on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.