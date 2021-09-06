Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

PRMW opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 58,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $1,042,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,394,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,926,166.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,104 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,148,000 after buying an additional 6,236,125 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,860,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,228,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,984,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

