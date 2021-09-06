Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIVE. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.19.

FIVE stock opened at $193.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.25. Five Below has a 52 week low of $121.79 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

