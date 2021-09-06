Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ChargePoint in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ChargePoint’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.97) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

CHPT stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. ChargePoint has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $49.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $308,087.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,908,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.