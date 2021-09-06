Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

MOMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.50. Momo has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Momo will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Momo by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 60,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Momo by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Momo by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,271,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 467,604 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Momo by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Momo by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

