Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $455.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.69. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,921,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

