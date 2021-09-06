Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.