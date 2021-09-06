Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

STLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of STLA opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 135.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,446,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64,615 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 238,304 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,222,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1,289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 277,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 257,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

