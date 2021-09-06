United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Internet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.51 ($50.01).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €36.42 ($42.85) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. United Internet has a one year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a one year high of €42.58 ($50.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a PE ratio of 21.04.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

